Today
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
Dinovember Jurassic Experience, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, parents of kids ages 4 and up, bring your kids to meet a Jurassic raptor handler and paleontologist, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Brad Howell Ford, if you donate 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food, you get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
