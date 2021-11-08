Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brad Howell Ford, if you donate 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food, you get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W. Road, Kokomo.
Talk & Trail, 5:30 p.m., meet at Conner’s Corner, bring your dog, push a stroller or come alone to walk the Comet Trail and share insights about a recent book you have read.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brad Howell Ford, if you donate 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food, you get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Wednesday
Book Discussions: “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-457-3242.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
Howard County Stand Down, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., UAW Local 685 in Kokomo.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 13, Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, League of Women Voters is offering this free workshop to teach the basics of how to run a more efficient meeting and be a more informed member of meetings, rsvp at 765-252-8411 or email seffnergrant@sbcglobal.net.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Eastern Band Boosters to have Fish (& Tenderloin) Fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16, Eastern High School, drive-thru only event, pick-up behind the high school, drivers enter the north end of the building (behind the Performing Arts Center), $12 for adults, $6 for kids, meal also includes baked beans and applesauce, proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brad Howell Ford, if you donate 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food, you get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.