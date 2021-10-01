Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Russiaville Cemetery, clean-off will be Saturday and all decorations should be removed by that day.
Rummage sale, South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be mini treasures available, as well as a bake and craft sale. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show: Quilts Along the Wildcat, 9-5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, free parking, $8 admission fee for both entry days, food available on site, additional information on Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show Facebook page, kokomopiecemakersquiltguildblog.org, or by email at kokomopiecemakers@gmail.com.
Kokomo Art Center: exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
Bake Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, bake steak, plus two sides and roll, cost is $12, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., for more info call 765-452-1521.
First Friday masquerade, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, show off your costume early with trick-or-treating throughout downtown.
Saturday
Lakeview Hosting the Priscilla Shirer Simulcast, 8:45 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western, Marion, free event that brings together women from all denominations for a day of biblical teaching, prayer and worship, registration required at lakeviewwesleyan.org/simulcast or call 765-674-7715 ext. 0, deadline to register is Sept. 24.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. Menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted and carryouts are available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.
Jefferson House Hosts 4th Annual Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jefferson House Flower Shop & Boutique, 4300 W. 100 North, Kokomo, market offers a free mini pumpkin and face painting to kids while supplies last, will include a DJ, tons of specials and fun for the whole family.
2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, check in at 9:30 a.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony, register at act.alz.org/kokomo.
Seed Swap, anytime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, come share or trade your seed with others or donate some.
Fish and Tenderloin Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo, drive-thru only, freewill donation will be taken at the drive-thru, call 765-628-3605 for more information.
Stellantis, Ivy Tech set STEM open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, 1815 E. Morgan St., area students in grades 6 to 12. Try a variety of activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
KokomoNaz celebrates 100 years, free concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring songs through the years, with a “Forever Faithful” worship service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3, all at the church, 2734 S. Washington St., for more information call 765-453-7078.
Movie Night: Halloweentown, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movie starts at 7:15 p.m., Tri-Central High School Gym, 2115 W. 500 N., Sharpsville, $5 for adults, $3 for students and kids three and under are free.
