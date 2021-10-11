Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, stop by any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, while supplies last, helps children ages 3 to 5 improve their literacy skills, each kits includes literacy activities and a craft.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Halloween Photoshop Online Classes, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, intro to photoshop part 1, learning the tools, join on khcpl YouTube channel or Facebook page.
New to Medicare Session, Oct. 12, 6 to 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, free session by Samaritan Caregivers and the SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) to answer Medicare questions.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, Oct. 7 – Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Talk & Trail, 5:30 p.m., meet at Conner’s Corner, bring your dog, push a stroller or come alone to walk the Comet Trail and share insights about a recent book you have read.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
American Red Cross: Blood Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main hosts 8th Annual Rudolph Run Family Fun 5k Run/Walk, Dec. 4, $25 per person, includes T-shirt, reindeer antlers and a red Rudolph nose, while supplies last, register at runsignup.com, search for “KHCPL,” for more information, call 765-626-0807 or email kfipps@khcpl.org.
New to Medicare Session, 6 to 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, free session by Samaritan Caregivers and the SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) to answer Medicare questions.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, Oct. 7 – Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Wednesday
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Cooking by the Books, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., come learn to make hot ‘n’ crispy chicken cutlets with kimchi ranch, from Molly Baz’s cookbook, “Cook This Books,” register at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Book Discussions: “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-457-3242.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, Oct. 7 – Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
