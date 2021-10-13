Today
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on South Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Straw Maze, until Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Cooking by the Books, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., come learn to make hot ‘n’ crispy chicken cutlets with kimchi ranch, from Molly Baz’s cookbook, “Cook This Books,” register at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Book Discussions: “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-457-3242.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for children ages 18 months to 3, helps promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play, bring your own blankets or towels to sit on.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Book Discussion: “Chaperone” by Laura Moriarty, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 883-5112.
A Grave Interest: Searching for Clues in the Cemetery, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, genealogy blogger Joy Neighbors will explain the various kinds of records available in a cemetery, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
