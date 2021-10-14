Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on South Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for children ages 18 months to 3, helps promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play, bring your own blankets or towels to sit on.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Book Discussion: “Chaperone” by Laura Moriarty, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 883-5112.
A Grave Interest: Searching for Clues in the Cemetery, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, genealogy blogger Joy Neighbors will explain the various kinds of records available in a cemetery, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for babies through toddlers, will have stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets songs and other educational and fun activities to enjoy.
Medicare 101 Educational Presentation presented by Clifford Havens and Keenan Estese, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Inventrek Auditorium, open to the general public, educational only, for Zoom meeting info, contact Keenan at 513-7837 for meeting access.
Stars Go Dim with Dan Bremnes and We Are Vessel Fall Tour, 7:30 p.m., Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, for tickets, visit www.Itickets.com/promoters/114196.
Colosseum Combat, doors open at 7 p.m., starts at 8 p.m. each night, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $35, VIP tickets $60, for tickets, go to www.colosseum-combat.square.site.
Kokomo Klash XV Racing, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets, call 459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 EW, Kokomo; for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Saturday
Autumn CAT-ch; Fall fundraiser hosted by the Kokomo Humane Society with dinner featuring a Low Country Shrimp Boil, entertainment and auction, 6-9 p.m., The Experience; visit www.kokomohumane.org.
