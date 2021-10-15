Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for babies through toddlers, will have stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets songs and other educational and fun activities to enjoy.
Medicare 101 Educational Presentation presented by Clifford Havens and Keenan Estese, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Inventrek Auditorium, open to the general public, educational only, for Zoom meeting info, contact Keenan at 513-7837 for meeting access.
Stars Go Dim Event Rescheduled to Feb. 11, at Cross America Community Center, all purchased tickets will automatically transfer to the new date and venue, refund requests can be made via iTickets customer service until Sept. 30.
Colosseum Combat, doors open at 7 p.m., starts at 8 p.m. each night, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $35, VIP tickets $60, for tickets, go to www.colosseum-combat.square.site.
Kokomo Klash XV Racing, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets, call 459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 EW, Kokomo; for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Saturday
Autumn CAT-ch; Fall fundraiser hosted by the Kokomo Humane Society with dinner featuring a Low Country Shrimp Boil, entertainment and auction, 6-9 p.m., The Experience; visit www.kokomohumane.org.
Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, but it is recommended that you bring your own, call 456-7275.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone with an interest in the Civil War is invited, for more information, call 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Colosseum Combat, doors open at 7 p.m., starts at 8 p.m. each night, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $35, VIP tickets $60, for tickets, go to www.colosseum-combat.square.site.
Kokomo Klash XV Racing, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets, call 459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 EW, Kokomo; for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.