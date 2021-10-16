Today
Autumn CAT-ch, fundraiser hosted by the Kokomo Humane Society with dinner featuring a low country shrimp boil, entertainment and auction, 6-9 p.m., The Experience; visit www.kokomohumane.org.
Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, but it is recommended that you bring your own, call 456-7275.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone with an interest in the Civil War is invited, for more information, call 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Colosseum Combat, doors open at 7 p.m., starts at 8 p.m. each night, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $35, VIP tickets $60, for tickets, go to www.colosseum-combat.square.site.
Kokomo Klash XV Racing, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets, call 459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 EW, Kokomo; for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Luck and Fortune Midwest Tour 2021, 8 p.m., the Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, bands Phil Profitt & His Fast Fortunes and Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets will be performing.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Fall Break Fun: Legos, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for families with kids of all ages, come build a masterpiece with Legos.
Frank’ly Awesome Storytime To-Go Kits, any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, parents of 3 to 5 years olds, come pick up a to-go kit while supplies last, the kit includes kindergarten readiness activities, a storybook and a craft.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
Blocks 4 Fun, 1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, there will be all kinds of blocks for toddlers through fifth graders, such as LEGO, wood blocks, foam blocks and imagination playground.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Halloween Photoshop Online Classes, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, intro to photoshop part 2, replacing your background and adding props, join on khcpl YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.