Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Free Fall Break Fun: Legos, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for families with kids of all ages, come build a masterpiece with Legos.
Frank’ly Awesome Storytime To-Go Kits, any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, parents of 3 to 5 years olds, come pick up a to-go kit while supplies last, the kit includes kindergarten readiness activities, a storybook and a craft.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
Blocks 4 Fun, 1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, there will be all kinds of blocks for toddlers through fifth graders, such as LEGO, wood blocks, foam blocks and imagination playground.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Halloween Photoshop Online Classes, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, intro to photoshop part 2, replacing your background and adding props, join on khcpl YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cookies & Canvas, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, all supplies provided, cost is $5, registration required at 765-628-3534.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., YMCA Kokomo, 114 N. Union.
Pumpkin Painting Program, 1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth graders provided.
Free Fall Break Fun, 2-4 p.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for families with kids of all ages, come play giant Jenga, yardzee and dominos and build with the Imagination Playground.
Wednesday
The Greentown Historical Society will be hosting their Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, Community Building at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton, St., Greentown, Barry Lantz will be the guest speaker, dinner will be at 6:30, meal is $25 per person, reservations are required for the meal by Oct. 25, call 765-626-0164 or by mail to Greentown Historical Society, Box 313, Greentown, IN 46936.
Business System Solutions, Inc. To Hold Community Electronic Waste Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3224 S. Lafountain Ave., Kokomo, come safely dispose your electronics, $20 charge to recycle televisions and CRT computer monitors but all other items can be recycled for free.
Monster Mash, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, let your toddler through fifth graders wear their favorite costumes or dress up clothes to a dress-up dance party.
Free Pumpkin Painting Program, 3 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth graders provided.
Well Read and Badly Behaved Book Club, 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for adults, come talk about what you are currently reading and what you can’t wait to read.
