Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
KHCPL Halloween Cake Decorating Contest, register until Oct. 6 at khcpl.org under “Events,” pick up your kit between Oct. 11 and 17. Each kit will have a cake, frosting and some items to use to decorate the cake, pan and other ingredients will need to be provided, then email a photo to spurvis@khcpl.org by Oct. 25, three winners will be chosen for one child, teen and adult.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. Menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted and carry-outs are available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.
Jefferson House Hosts 4th Annual Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jefferson House Flower Shop & Boutique, 4300 W. 100 North, Kokomo, market offers a free mini pumpkin and face painting to kids while supplies last, will include a DJ, tons of specials and fun for the whole family.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents, bring your kids to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show: Quilts Along the Wildcat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, free parking, $8 admission fee for both entry days, food available on site, additional information on Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show Facebook page, kokomopiecemakersquiltguildblog.org, or by email at kokomopiecemakers@gmail.com.
2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, check in at 9:30 a.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony, register at act.alz.org/kokomo.
Seed Swap, anytime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, come share or trade your seed with others or donate some.
Fish and Tenderloin Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo, drive-thru only, freewill donation will be taken at the drive-thru, call 765-628-3605 for more information.
Stellantis, Ivy Tech set STEM open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, 1815 E. Morgan St., area students in grades 6 to 12, come try a variety of activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Kokomo Art Center: Exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving, pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
KokomoNaz celebrates 100 years, free concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring songs through the years, with a “Forever Faithful” worship service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3, all at the church, 2734 S. Washington St., for more information call 765-453-7078.
Movie Night: Halloweentown, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movie starts at 7:15 p.m., Tri-Central High School Gym, 2115 W. 500 N., Sharpsville, $5 for adults, $3 for students and kids three and under are free.
