Today
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Business System Solutions Inc. to hold community electronic waste drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3224 S. Lafountain Ave., Kokomo, come safely dispose your electronics, $20 charge to recycle televisions and CRT computer monitors but all other items can be recycled for free.
Monster Mash, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, let your toddler through fifth graders wear their favorite costumes or dress up clothes to a dress-up dance party.
Free Pumpkin Painting Program, 3 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth graders provided.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Well Read and Badly Behaved Book Club, 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for adults, come talk about what you are currently reading and what you can’t wait to read.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Fall Break Fun: Craft, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for families with kids of all ages, we will merge art and math so you can earn Digital Diver Points.
Storywalk: “The Biggest Pumpkin Ever” by Steven Kroll, any time from 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for families with children.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for children ages 18 months to 3, helps promote cognitive development through singing dancing and instrument play, bring your own blankets or towels to sit on.
Virtual Book Discussions, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, we’ll talk about “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events,” once registered, you will receive information about joining the meeting.
Depression Awareness Program, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for adults, come hear the facts and common misconceptions about depression and also recognize the signs and symptoms, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Clay Program, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents of 5 to 8 year olds, come make a pot and learn to paint a piece of ceramic bisque, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
