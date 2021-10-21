Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Fall Break Fun: Craft, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for families with kids of all ages, we will merge art and math so you can earn Digital Diver Points.
Business System Solutions Inc. to hold community electronic waste drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3224 S. Lafountain Ave., Kokomo, come safely dispose your electronics, $20 charge to recycle televisions and CRT computer monitors but all other items can be recycled for free.
Virtual Book Discussions, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, we’ll talk about “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events,” once registered, you will receive information about joining the meeting.
Depression Awareness Program, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for adults, come hear the facts and common misconceptions about depression and also recognize the signs and symptoms, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Friday
VFW Auxiliary chili supper, 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $7, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., basket raffle, 50/50, proceeds go to the Indiana USO, carry outs available.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
The Greentown Historical Society will be hosting their Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, Community Building at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton, St., Greentown, Barry Lantz will be the guest speaker, dinner will be at 6:30, meal is $25 per person, reservations are required for the meal by Oct. 25, call 765-626-0164 or by mail to Greentown Historical Society, Box 313, Greentown, IN 46936.
From The Dark Pages, 7 to 10 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, murderous mystery haunting, with Conan Doyle and Sherlock hot on the trail of Jack the Ripper, includes making smores, being spooked by the 1922 silent movie, the 50-minute performance begins at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m., $25 for non-members, tickets at www.hchistory.org.
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry sponsor large Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m., St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, enter by east doors of the gym, all proceeds will benefit sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
