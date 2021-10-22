Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Fall Break Fun, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for families with kids of all ages, play a variety of games and earn Digital Diver points.
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry sponsor large Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m., St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, enter by east doors of the gym, all proceeds will benefit sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
VFW Auxiliary Chili Supper Event, 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $7, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., basket raffle, 50/50, proceeds go to the Indiana USO, carry outs available.
Saturday
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union.
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, kids 12 and under free, visit www.centralindianagunshows.com.
Community Howard Regional Health Drug Take Back Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside the Community Surgery Center, 3503 S. Reed Road, Kokomo, free and confidential drop-off event for expired medications, also a free flu shot clinic for adults ages 18 and older in the hospital parking lot, alongside U.S. 931.
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry sponsor large Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, enter by east doors of the gym, all proceeds will benefit sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
Russiaville Lions Club “Grab & Go” Fall Fish Fry, 4 to 7 p.m., 555 N. Liberty St., $12 adult dinners, $8 children 5 to 12, stay in cars or walk up, meal includes fish or tenderloins, chips, baked beans, applesauce and bottle water.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.