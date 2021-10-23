Today
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union.
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, kids 12 and under free, visit www.centralindianagunshows.com.
Community Howard Regional Health Drug Take Back Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside the Community Surgery Center, 3503 S. Reed Road, Kokomo, free and confidential drop-off event for expired medications, also a free flu shot clinic for adults ages 18 and older in the hospital parking lot, alongside U.S. 931.
From The Dark Pages, 7 to 10 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, murderous mystery haunting, with Conan Doyle and Sherlock hot on the trail of Jack the Ripper, includes making smores, being spooked by the 1922 silent movie, the 50-minute performance begins at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m., $25 for non-members, tickets at www.hchistory.org.
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry sponsor large Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, enter by east doors of the gym, all proceeds will benefit sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
Russiaville Lions Club “Grab & Go” Fall Fish Fry, 4 to 7 p.m., 555 N. Liberty St., $12 adult dinners, $8 children 5 to 12, stay in cars or walk up, meal includes fish or tenderloins, chips, baked beans, applesauce and bottle water.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, kids 12 and under free, visit www.centralindianagunshows.com.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: “The Biggest Pumpkin Ever” by Steven Kroll, any time from 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, temporarily at the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., for families with children.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, stop by any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, while supplies last, helps children ages 3 to 5 improve their literacy skills, each kits includes literacy activities and a craft.
Home School Book Club, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., first through 6th graders, come explore different genres, from realistic fiction to graphic novels, call 626-0830 to find out what books we’ll be reading.
