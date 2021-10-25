Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Howard County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting and Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo, order $25 tickets for dinner by today, the drive by/pick up for dinners will be at 5:30 p.m. in front of Inventrek, more information at 765-452-4314 or at www.hchistory.org.
The Greentown Historical Society will be hosting their Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, Community Building at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton, St., Greentown, Barry Lantz will be the guest speaker, dinner will be at 6:30, meal is $25 per person, reservations are required for the meal by today, call 765-626-0164 or by mail to Greentown Historical Society, Box 313, Greentown, IN 46936.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Storywalk: “The Biggest Pumpkin Ever” by Steven Kroll, any time from 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, temporarily at the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., for families with children.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, stop by any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, while supplies last, helps children ages 3 to 5 improve their literacy skills, each kits includes literacy activities and a craft.
Home School Book Club, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., first through 6th graders, come explore different genres, from realistic fiction to graphic novels, call 626-0830 to find out what books we’ll be reading.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, temporarily at the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Halloween Photoshop Online Classes, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, intro to photoshop part 3, finalizing your project and more ways to use the program, join on khcpl YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Volunteer to Transcribe Genealogy Documents, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., information and links provided, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, anyone interested in quilting is welcome to be our guest.
Tipton Community Band, 7 p.m., Tipton Co. 4-H building, the band will play a variety of music from marches to contemporary pieces, special guests include the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus.
Wednesday
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
