Today
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington.
Senator Mike Braun’s Indiana staff holds mobile office hours, 1 to 3 p.m., virtual meeting, email jerry_alexander@braun.senate.gov, to RSVP, Braun will not be in attendance.
LibrayCon for Teens, 3-6 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., cosplay contest, video game contest, comic vendors, snacks, design your own costume and props, learn how to apply cosplay makeup, call 628-3534 for information and to register.
Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents of first through 6th graders, come make fake snot, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
