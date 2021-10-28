Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., temporarily at the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., for children ages 18 months to 3, helps promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play, bring your own blankets or towels to sit on.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington.
Senator Braun’s Indiana staff holds mobile office hours, 1 to 3 p.m., virtual meeting, email jerry_alexander@braun.senate.gov to RSVP. Braun will not be in attendance.
LibrayCon for Teens, 3-6 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., cosplay contest, video game contest, comic vendors, snacks, design your own costume and props, learn how to apply cosplay makeup, call 628-3534 for information and to register.
Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents of first through 6th graders, come make fake snot, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Trunk-or-Treat, 5-7 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., stop by for Halloween candy, a hot dog, and a drink, call 765-452-6021.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
