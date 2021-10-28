Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.