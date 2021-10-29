Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch open for the season through Oct. 31, hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, admission $10 (ages 13+), $5 children ages 6-12 and children ages 5 and under free with adult admission, seniors $5 (ages 65+), admission includes all activities on the farm, all pumpkins, concessions and gift shop items are sold separately, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Off The Books With B&S Podcast, Special Episode: Partied to Death Confession, Kokomo Howard County Public Library employees Bethann and Samantha chat about all things books, tune in on Soundcloud or other podcasting platform.
Trunk-or-Treat, 5-7 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., stop by for Halloween candy, a hot dog, and a drink, call 765-452-6021.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Saturday
Tricky Shopping with Treats: Craft Fair and Direct Sales Event, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Markland Mall, 1114 17th St., Kokomo, door prizes, unique items, kid costume contest up to 13 years old, for more information, email springwintershow@gmail.com.
Pumpkin Painting Program, 10 a.m. to noon, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth graders provided.
Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson, wear your costume and have some safe family fun in the parking lot, call 765-457-8201.
Night at the Museum: an interactive night of history, 4-6 p.m., Douglass School, 1104 N. Bell St., Kokomo, $2 per person, ages 4 and under are free, come travel through time and watch characters Rosa Parks, Chief Kokomo, John Harris, Frederick Douglass and others come to life.
Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, call 456-7275.
KPRD Family Movie Night featuring “Monster House,” Jackson Morrow Park, movie start time is 8:30 p.m. immediately following the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission, call 456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Trick or Treat at KHCPL, any time between 2 and 5:30 p.m., relocated to the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., families with children are invited to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat.
Kokomo trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.
