Today
Straw Maze, through Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Tricky Shopping with Treats: Craft Fair and Direct Sales Event, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Markland Mall, 1114 17th St., Kokomo, door prizes, unique items, kid costume contest up to 13 years old, for more information, email springwintershow@gmail.com.
Pumpkin Painting Program, 10 a.m. to noon, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth graders provided.
Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson, wear your costume and have some safe family fun in the parking lot, call 765-457-8201.
Night at the Museum: an interactive night of history, 4-6 p.m., Douglass School, 1104 N. Bell St., Kokomo, $2 per person, ages four and under are free, come travel through time and watch characters: Rosa Parks, Chief Kokomo, John Harris, Frederick Douglass and others come to life.
Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, call 456-7275.
KPRD Family Movie Night featuring “Monster House,” Jackson Morrow Park, movie start time is 8:30 p.m. immediately following the Haunted Trail Walk, Free admission, call 456-7275.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Trick or Treat at KHCPL, any time between 2 and 5:30 p.m., relocated to the Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St., families with children are invited to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat.
Kokomo trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
