Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, stop by any Kokomo Howard County Public Library location, while supplies last, helps children ages 3 to 5 improve their literacy skills, each kits includes literacy activities and a craft.
KHCPL Halloween Cake Decorating Contest, registration from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at khcpl.org under “Events,” pick up your kit between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, each kit will have a cake, frosting and some items to use to decorate the cake, pan and other ingredients will need to be provided, then email a photo to spurvis@khcpl.org by Oct. 25, three winners will be chosen for one child, teen and adult.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Fall Storywalk, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents, bring your kids to stroll through the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom to read “Hello, Fall” by Deborah Diesen, when finished, come inside for a surprise.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
Kokomo Art Center: exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
Tell Your Stories Using Timelines Program, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., adults, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 3-5, at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St., those interested in joining the concert should come to the concert preview at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the choir room, for more information contact pastorsarah@kokomonaz.org or 765-453-7078.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
American Red Cross: Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Taylor High School, 3794 E. County Road 300 South.
American Red Cross: Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main hosts 8th Annual Rudolph Run Family Fun 5k Run/Walk, Dec. 4, $25 per person, includes T-shirt, reindeer antlers and a red Rudolph nose, while supplies last, register at runsignup.com, search for “KHCPL,” for more information, call 765-626-0807 or email kfipps@khcpl.org.
Wednesday
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Chicken and Noodle Dinner, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion, Post 418, drive-thru carry out only chicken and noodle dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans, price is $8, open to the public, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Teens Get Artsy, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come create life drawings.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
