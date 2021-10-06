Today
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Chicken and Noodle Dinner, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion, Post 418, drive-thru carry out only chicken and noodle dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans, price is $8, open to the public, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Teens Get Artsy, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come create life drawings.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 3-5, at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St., those interested in joining the concert should come to the concert preview at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the choir room, for more information contact pastorsarah@kokomonaz.org or 765-453-7078.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Crafterwork: Scarecrow Flower Pots, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
American Red Cross: Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Medical Education Center, 196 E. Southway Blvd.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: for teachers, 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
