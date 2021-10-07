Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Crafterwork: Scarecrow Flower Pots, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Fall Storywalk, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents, bring your kids to stroll through the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom to read “Hello, Fall” by Deborah Diesen, when finished, come inside for a surprise.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
American Red Cross: Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Medical Education Center, 196 E. Southway Blvd.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: for teachers, 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Virtual Reality, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, fifth through 8th graders, come play on the Oculus Quest VR headset, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch open for the season through Oct. 31, hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, 9717 E. 600 N., Greentown, admission $10 (ages 13+), $5 children ages 6-12 and children ages 5 and under free with adult admission, seniors $5 (ages 65+), admission includes all activities on the farm, all pumpkins, concessions and gift shop items are sold separately, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: library members only, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices, $5 for an individual.
Ivy Tech Community College Celebration for Student Success – Dueling Pianos 2021 event; Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, Hingst Hall; 5:30 p.m.; For more information, call Kelly Karickhoff, 252-5501.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
