Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: Library members only, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices, $5 for an individual.
Ivy Tech Community College Celebration for Student Success – Dueling Pianos 2021 event; Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, Hingst Hall, 5:30 p.m., for more information, call Kelly Karickhoff, 252-5501.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Saturday
Chicken and noodle supper, from 4:30 p.m., Onward Christian Church, 21 Oak St., Onward. The drive-thru only event will be held until 7 p.m. or until the food is gone. Menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and water. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: For everyone, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices.
Rush to Russiaville Craft and Direct Sales Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jeff Stout Community Center and Russiaville Lions Club buildings, shop 30 booths to find homemade crafts and direct sales products.
Craft Corner, drop in between 1 and 3 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, adults, come make a free yarn bird, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Riverwalk Concert Series featuring United States Blues Band, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk stage in downtown Kokomo, live music, local art, local food and beer, free admission, hosted by The Coterie.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Concert “Symphonie Fantastique,” 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, season tickets $50 for three concerts for adults, students K-12 are free and college students $5, tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.kokomosymphony.net or call 765-236-0251.
Jojo Stella Live at the Coterie, 10 p.m., Jojo Stella blends funk, rock & soul with a little bit of 70’s metal, cover charge $5.
