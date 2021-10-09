Today
Chicken and noodle supper, from 4:30 p.m., Onward Christian Church, 21 Oak St., Onward. The drive-thru only event will be held until 7 p.m. or until the food is gone. Menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and water. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale: For everyone, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., shop from a wide array of books at affordable prices.
Rush to Russiaville Craft and Direct Sales Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jeff Stout Community Center and Russiaville Lions Club buildings, shop 30 booths to find homemade crafts and direct sales products.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Riverwalk Concert Series featuring United States Blues Band, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk stage in downtown Kokomo, live music, local art, local food and beer, free admission, hosted by The Coterie.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Concert “Symphonie Fantastique,” 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, season tickets $50 for three concerts for adults, students K-12 are free and college students $5, tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.kokomosymphony.net or call 765-236-0251.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Jojo Stella Live at the Coterie, 10 p.m., Jojo Stella blends funk, rock & soul with a little bit of 70’s metal, cover charge $5.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tee Up for Kids Golf Tournament: Golf Scramble to benefit FSA Prevent Child Abuse, 10 a.m., American Legion Golf Course, tickets available on Eventbrite.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 E.W., Kokomo, for tickets and more information, call 210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greentown Historical Society Military Exhibit and Jenkins Studio Photography Exhibit, open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and by appointment or from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, for Greentown’s Sunday Funday, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, schedule a tour at 765-628-3800.
Growing Readers Littler Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for preschoolers, kids learn new words, concepts and skills.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come use our sewing machines for free to learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project.
Halloween Photoshop Online Classes, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, intro to photoshop part 1, learning the tools, join on khcpl YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.