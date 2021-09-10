Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Turn The Page Series: Episode 9, virtual program, teens and adults, Justin will read “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller, find the link on KHCPL Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Best-Ever St. Charles Bazaar: Giant Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 58 W. Fifth St., Peru, featured items include furniture, antiques, lamps, home décor, housewares, books, board games and much more.
Smiles For Vets, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family & Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, 5111 Clinton Drive, Kokomo, free day of dental care for Indiana veterans, for more information, to donate or volunteer, call 765-453-4369.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Saturday
9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser, all day, Kokomo Family YMCA, 114 N. Union St., Kokomo, register at 765-457-4447 or at www.kokomoymca.org.
Tip Wa Antique Tractor & Engine Club, 402 S. Main St., Walton, free admission, daily parades, primitive camping, flea market, antique tractors, unique items and more.
H.E.S.P. Hosts 34th Annual Walkathon, 8-11 a.m., virtual walkathon to help assist children in Haiti recover from the earthquake, storms, pandemic and presidential assassination, prizes will be available to participants who register, register at www.TheHESP.org, more information contact dvaughn@ritequality.com or 765-459-4788.
Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing, 107 W. Markland Ave., Kokomo, 1985 models or earlier, no exceptions, show bike space is limited, first come first serve, registration/judging 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m. participants will be judging, call 765-457-3274 for more information.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Autumn Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo, vendors will sell fun crafts, baked goods and there will be live music.
Create With Me, drop in from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, parents can bring children age 4 and older for collaborative art projects, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
43rd Annual St. Charles Bazaar, starts at 10 a.m., 58 W. Fifth Street, Peru, festivities include rummage sale, live music, garden shop, book nook, bake sale, bounce house, Wheel of Fortune, cash raffle with a $1,000 grand prize, Tiki bar and food, free admission, bring own chairs.
Craft Corner, drop in from 1 and 3 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, create a scraper painting project using a scraping tool, push and pull paint across paper to create an abstract piece of art, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
The Ride of Hope 2021 presented by Tyler Triumphs, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. 00 E. W., Kokomo, ride, car show, live music, food, contests, door prizes and more, register at Eventbrite.com, 765-864-9999.
Chicken/Beef Noodle Dinner, starts at 4 p.m. and ends when out of noodles, First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo, drive thru to pick up.
1981 Haworth High School 40th Class Reunion, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Kokomo American Legion golf course club house, 2604 S. Lafountain St., band starts at 8 p.m. outside, bar available inside, tailgating in parking lot, $20 per person, open to other Haworth classmates, questions call Debbie Baker at 765-432-1030.
Drive-In Movie Night, 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, free admission, library will provide hot dogs, chips, candy and drinks, call 765-628-3534 or visit www.grentownlib.org.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
The Second Annual Touch-A-Truck, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo, fun for the whole family, free admission.
KAA Art Exhibit: Bloodline, 2 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, artist exhibit, featuring the artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, normal exhibit hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or by appointment by calling 765-437-2159, exhibit on display through Oct. 2.
Kokomo Symphonic Society Youth Program, beginning today at 4:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, consists of strings instruction for violin, viola, cello and bass, beginning and intermediate classes available, registration is at 4 p.m.
