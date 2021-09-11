Today
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser, all day, Kokomo Family YMCA, 114 N. Union St., Kokomo, register at 765-457-4447 or at www.kokomoymca.org.
Tip Wa Antique Tractor & Engine Club, 402 S. Main St., Walton, free admission, daily parades, primitive camping, flea market, antique tractors, unique items and more.
H.E.S.P. Hosts 34th Annual Walkathon, 8-11 a.m., virtual walkathon to help assist children in Haiti recover from the earthquake, storms, pandemic and presidential assassination, prizes will be available to participants who register, register at www.TheHESP.org, more information contact dvaughn@ritequality.com or 765-459-4788.
Best-Ever St. Charles Bazaar: Giant Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 58 W. Fifth Street, Peru, featured items include furniture, antiques, lamps, home décor, housewares, books, board games and much more.
Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing, 107 W. Markland Ave., Kokomo, 1985 models or earlier, no exceptions, show bike space is limited, first come first serve, registration/judging 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m. participants will be judging, call 765-457-3274 for more information.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Autumn Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo, vendors will sell fun crafts, baked goods and there will be live music.
Create With Me, drop in from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, parents bring your children, 4 and up, for collaborative art projects, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
43rd Annual St. Charles Bazaar, starts at 10 a.m., 58 W. Fifth Street, Peru, festivities include rummage sale, live music, garden shop, book nook, bake sale, bounce house, Wheel of Fortune, cash raffle with a $1,000 grand prize, Tiki bar and food, free admission, bring own chairs.
Craft Corner, drop in from 1 and 3 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, create a scraper painting project using a scraping tool, push and pull paint across paper to create an abstract piece of art, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
The Ride of Hope 2021 presented by Tyler Triumphs, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. 00 E. W., Kokomo, ride, car show, live music, food, contests, door prizes and more, register at Eventbrite.com, 765-864-9999.
Chicken/Beef Noodle Dinner, starts at 4 p.m. and ends when out of noodles, First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo, drive thru to pick up.
The Finest Talent Show 10th Anniversary, doors open at 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, enjoy performances from musicians and performers of all ages, talent show winner takes away $5,000, purchase tickets on Event Brite.
1981 Haworth High School 40th Class Reunion, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Kokomo American Legion golf course club house, 2604 S. Lafountain St., band starts at 8 p.m. outside, bar available inside, tailgating in parking lot, $20 per person, open to other Haworth classmates, questions call Debbie Baker at 765-432-1030.
Drive-In Movie Night, 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, free admission, library will provide hot dogs, chips, candy and drinks, call 765-628-3534 or visit www.grentownlib.org.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
The Second Annual Touch-A-Truck, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo, fun for the whole family, free admission.
KAA Art Exhibit: Bloodline, 2 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, artist exhibit, featuring the artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, normal exhibit hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, or by appointment by calling 765-437-2159, exhibit on display through Oct. 2.
Kokomo Symphonic Society Youth Program, beginning today at 4:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, consists of strings instruction for violin, viola, cello and bass, beginning and intermediate classes available, registration is at 4 p.m.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Go Wild Outside, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 3 to 5 year olds, come have fun at the activity stations, including music, art, climbing, balancing and water.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Cricut Maker Part 2: The Circuit Design Space, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Learn About Lineage Societies, 6-7 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., adults, find out about the various lineage societies, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
