MONDAY
Bona Vista 65th Anniversary celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Crossing Back parking lot, 1221 S. Plate St., Kokomo. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. Their president will speak at 1 p.m., with cake to follow. Tours will be available all throughout the event.
Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Brad Bray, president of the Howard County Commission, will be the guest speaker. He will give an update on the many areas and projects of the commission, and there will be time for questions and answers.
Thursday
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Saturday
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
