Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Go Wild Outside, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 3 to 5 year olds, come have fun at the activity stations, including music, art, climbing, balancing and water.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Cricut Maker Part 2: The Cricut Design Space, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Learn About Lineage Societies, 6-7 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., adults, find out about the various lineage societies, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
1981 Haworth High School 40th Class Reunion, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Kokomo American Legion golf course club house, 2604 S. Lafountain St., band starts at 8 p.m. outside, bar available inside, tailgating in parking lot, $20 per person, open to other Haworth classmates, questions call Debbie Baker at 765-432-1030.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children 2-5 years, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists, registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” on www.khcpl.org.
Talk & Trail, 5:30 p.m., meet at Conner’s Corner, bring your dog, push a stroller or come alone to walk the Comet Trail and share insights about a recent book you have read.
Wednesday
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
