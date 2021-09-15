Today
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
1981 Haworth High School 40th Class Reunion, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Kokomo American Legion golf course club house, 2604 S. Lafountain St., band starts at 8 p.m. outside, bar available inside, tailgating in parking lot, $20 per person, open to other Haworth classmates, questions call Debbie Baker at 765-432-1030.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Growing Readers, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents of 3 to 5 year olds, bring your kids to learn new words, concepts and skills.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Pirate Day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kindergarteners through fifth graders, bring your kids, we’ll make pirate accessories, hunt for treasures and learn to talk like a pirate, dress in your favorite pirate gear for extra fun, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
League of Women Voters Howard County Area, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, topic is ‘Howard County’s African American History Revealed,’ speaker is Sharon Reed, president of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees.
Virtual Book Discussion, 6 p.m., via Zoom, adults, come discuss Moonlight School by Suzanne Woods Fisher, registration is required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Greentown Community Garage Sales, maps will be free at First Farmers Bank and Trust Greentown and local merchants, cost to be added to map is $10, interested parties call 765-628-3309 ext. 0401 or jodi.cecil@ffbt.com.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Boy Scouts of America host Treasure Hunt 4 Scouting presented by Caterpillar, gates open at 7 p.m., at Franklin L. Cary Camp, 6286 IN-26, Lafayette, adults only, over 10,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes to be given out, cost is $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at https://scoutingevent.com/162-2021TresureHunt, no walk ins, all proceeds will go to support the Scouting programs at Cary Camp.
Little Black Dress Event, 7 p.m., The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo, tickets $30, all of the proceeds will go back to the Family Service Association’s Domestic Violence Shelter, more details on Facebook.
