Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Koh-Koh-Mah & David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. 100 South, Russiaville, full schedule of activities at www.kohkohmah.com.
Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Kokomo Airshow, gates open at 9 a.m., Kokomo Municipal Airport, 3637 E. County Road 400 North, free event, fun filled day with food vendors, stem activities for kids, aircraft static display, airshow rides, beer garden and more.
Greentown Community Garage Sales, maps will be free at First Farmers Bank and Trust Greentown and local merchants, cost to be added to map is $10, interested parties call 765-628-3309 ext. 0401 or jodi.cecil@ffbt.com.
Art in Nature, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 6- to 8-year-olds, bring your kids to hear a story, sing, dance and have a snack, Girl Scouts will not want to miss out, they will earn an Outdoor Art Creator badge, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
Meet Me At Markland, noon to 4 p.m., Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., Kokomo, free family-friendly afternoon full of fun for everyone, food trucks, local, vendors, DJ, dunk tank, face painting, kid’s activities and more, call 765-454-6940.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a union soldier or sailor or interest in the Civil War is invited to attend, call 765-667-1940 or www.orlandosomerscamp.org for more.
Kokomo Cars and Cancer Benefit for Mike Kelley, noon to 4 p.m., 2277 E. North St., Kokomo, food, trophies, live DJ, 50/50 raffle, bounce house, face painting and more, free admission, pre registration is $20 through Kokomo Cars and Cancer at Eventbrite.com, contact 812-229-1404.
Ivy Tech Community Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo, free admission, tour Ivy Tech’s new $43 million Kokomo campus transformation, visit www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/29208.html.
“Remembering Removal: Kokomo, Indiana, and the Last Communal Homeland for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma,” from 2 to 5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., seating is limited, register at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Summer’s End Concert, 6-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo, concert featuring Monsters of Yacht, free admission, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, more info at www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Boy Scouts of America host Treasure Hunt 4 Scouting presented by Caterpillar, gates open at 7 p.m., at Franklin L. Cary Camp, 6286 Indiana 26, Lafayette, adults only, over 10,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes to be given out, cost is $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at https://scoutingevent.com/162-2021TresureHunt, no walk ins, all proceeds will go to support the Scouting programs at Cary Camp.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Koh-Koh-Mah & David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. 100 South, Russiaville, full schedule of activities at www.kohkohmah.com.
Colton Dixon, Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr Tour, 7:30 p.m., Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, tickets purchased at www.itickets.com/promoters/114196.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Go Wild Outside, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 3 to 5 year olds, come have fun at the activity stations, including music, art, climbing, balancing and water.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Cricut Maker Part 3: Choosing the Right Material, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
