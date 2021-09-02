Today
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Flutter Forum, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, share experiences and ask questions about raising monarchs, registration required, call 765-453-4150.
Crafterwork: Button Flowers, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Eastern “Connection,” 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Off The Books, Episode 61: Read or Pass, on SoundCloud or any other podcasting platform, adults and teens, listen to a chat about all things books and everything coming up at KHCPL.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. while supplies last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, featuring two pork chops plus two sides and a roll. Cost is $10 and carryout is available. There will also be karaoke from 7-11 p.m. Call the VFW at 765-452-1521 for more information.
KAA’s Exhibit Opening Artist Alley Meet and Greet, 5-6 p.m., 210 N. Main St., Kokomo, 5:20 p.m. artist and art introductions, 6 p.m. refreshments.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission at the “First Friday Arts Festival,” 5-9 p.m., 220 N. Main St., Kokomo, free admission, featuring renowned local artist, JC Barnett III, leading an interactive youth painting session, contact 765-438-2814 or 765-863-1025.
Celebrating KAA’s Permanent Art Collection, 6-9 p.m., 210 N. Main St., Kokomo, fundraiser, exhibit and silent auction, featuring special “guest artist” Mayor Tyler Moore, live jazz and refreshments.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Tecumseh Lodge 60th Annual Pow Wow, starts at 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 19, Tipton, featuring Native American dancing, singing, foods, authentic arts and crafts, traders, educational seminars and programs, visit www.tecumsehlodge.org or Tecumseh Lodge Education Group Facebook page.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
