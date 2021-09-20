Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Go Wild Outside, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 3 to 5 year olds, come have fun at the activity stations, including music, art, climbing, balancing and water.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Cricut Maker Part 3: Choosing the Right Material, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Cookies & Canvas, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, all supplies provided, cost is $5, registration required at 765-628-3534.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
The Tipton Community Band Hosts Free Concert, 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, concert will feature works by Karl king, Gustav Holst, Travis Weller, Joe Berke and James Swearingen, attendees can bring own chairs, for more information, call 317-385-0489.
Wednesday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.