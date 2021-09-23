Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St. to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Albright Cemetery Fall Clean Off, remove all decorations you wish to keep by Sept. 30, cemetery will complete clean off Oct. 1-10, caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations, when adding decorations after Oct. 10, do not place any items on or in ground on west side of monuments.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Growing Readers, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, bring your kids to learn new words, concepts and skills.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Howard County Historical Society Third Phase Preview, 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore, Kokomo, this phase focuses on the life and career of musician Baggie Hardimon, a recent Howard County Hall of Legends honoree, as well as a display of the uniform of a WWII Tuskegee Airman, RSVP by Sept. 17.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of first through 6th graders, bring your kids to ignite their curiosity with science experiments using items found in a kitchen, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Off The Books, Episode 63: Partied to Death Episode 1, on Soundcloud or any other podcasting platform, adults and teens, listen to a chat about all things books and everything coming up at KHCPL.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Howard County Historical Society Third Phase Opening, the exhibit focuses on local African American history, the public is invited to visit the exhibits in the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum to discover the long history of African Americans in the area.
$5,000 Dinner Charity Event, 5:30 p.m., The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo, for more info and tickets, call Lisa Gauger at the Kokomo YMCA, 765-457-4447.
We Love Our Neighbors Third Annual Bonfire, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, all ages are welcome, bring your own chair, come make a craft, listen to music and a comedian and roast smores.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Guys,” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, single tickets available at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 765-454-8800.
Tipton Community Theatre: Mom’s Gift, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, tickets are $10 for adults, seniors (62+) $8, students (13 – college) $8 and children $5.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Community Services and Fire Safety Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, learn about fire safety and care safety and explore Russiaville’s firetruck and ambulance, smoke detectors will be given away.
Swim Lessons, 11-11:30 a.m. advanced, 11:40-12:10 p.m. intermediate, 12:20-12:40 p.m. beginner, at Kokomo High School, enter at door 13, for any skill level, ages 3 and up, cost is $30, contact Trevor Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com to register.
Creature Feature: Indiana Wild, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo, free event, informative and interactive, will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765 456-7275.
