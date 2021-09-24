Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
Albright Cemetery Fall Clean Off, remove all decorations you wish to keep by Sept. 30, cemetery will complete clean off Oct. 1-10, caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations, when adding decorations after Oct. 10, do not place any items on or in ground on west side of monuments.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Howard County Historical Society Third Phase Opening, the exhibit focuses on local African American history, the public is invited to visit the exhibits in the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum to discover the long history of African Americans in the area.
Kokomo Art Center: exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
$5,000 Dinner Charity Event, 5:30 p.m., The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo, for more info and tickets, call Lisa Gauger at the Kokomo YMCA, 765-457-4447.
We Love Our Neighbors Third Annual Bonfire, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, all ages are welcome, bring your own chair, come make a craft, listen to music and a comedian and roast smores.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Guys,” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, single tickets available at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 765-454-8800.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Tipton Community Theatre: Mom’s Gift, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, tickets are $10 for adults, seniors (62+) $8, students (13 – college) $8 and children $5.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Community Services and Fire Safety Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, learn about fire safety and care safety and explore Russiaville’s firetruck and ambulance, smoke detectors will be given away.
Swim Lessons, 11-11:30 a.m. advanced, 11:40-12:10 p.m. intermediate, 12:20-12:40 p.m. beginner, at Kokomo High School, enter at door 13, for any skill level, ages 3 and up, cost is $30, contact Trevor Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com to register.
Creature Feature: Indiana Wild, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo, free event, informative and interactive, will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765 456-7275.
Bake Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 1, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, bake steak, plus two sides and roll, cost is $12, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., for more info call 765-452-1521.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tipton Community Theatre: Mom’s Gift, 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, tickets are $10 for adults, seniors (62+) $8, students (13 – college) $8 and children $5.
Down and Dirty Program, 3 to 5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of kids ages 8 to 12, bring your kids to dig for dinosaur fossils that we can make, investigate careers in earth science and look at how volcanoes erupt, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Guys,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, single tickets available at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 765-454-8800.
