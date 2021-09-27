Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
KHCPL Halloween Cake Decorating Contest, registration from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at khcpl.org under “Events,” pick up your kit between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, each kit will have a cake, frosting and some items to use to decorate the cake, pan and other ingredients will need to be provided, then email a photo to spurvis@khcpl.org by Oct. 25, three winners will be chosen for one child, teen and adult.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Go Wild Outside, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, come have fun at the activity stations, including music, art, climbing, balancing and water.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Cricut Maker Part 4: Printing and Cutting, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Be Heart Smart Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo, four health classes on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14, $15 registration fee, location shared upon registration, register before Sept. 30, call 765-456-2313 to register, more information at www.extension.purdue.edu/howard.
Tips for a Family Interview for Genealogy, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., adults, come learn about researching your family history, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Kokomo Art Center: exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
Bake Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 1, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, bake steak, plus two sides and roll, cost is $12, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., for more info call 765-452-1521.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children 2-5 years, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists, registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” on www.khcpl.org.
Jack and the Beanstalk Challenge, 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., come plant your beanstalk to see whose beanstalk will be the tallest, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Summit of Hope Annual Life Banquet, 7-9 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, benefiting the Pregnancy Resource Center, visit pregnancyrescourcecenter.org/locations/kokomo.
Wednesday
