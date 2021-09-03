Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. while supplies last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, featuring two pork chops plus two sides and a roll. Cost is $10 and carryout is available. There will also be karaoke from 7-11 p.m. Call the VFW at 765-452-1521 for more information.
KAA’s Exhibit Opening Artist Alley Meet and Greet, 5-6 p.m., 210 N. Main St., Kokomo, 5:20 p.m. artist and art introductions, 6 p.m. refreshments.
First Friday Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience Opens, starts at 5:30 p.m., downtown Kokomo, includes Hawgin’ the Block BBQ Dinner Main Street, fundraiser event for Bridges Outreach, Hawg Heaven Food Truck, Artist Alley opening event and artists host tour of exhibit. Rain or shine.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission at the “First Friday Arts Festival,” 5-9 p.m., 220 N. Main St., Kokomo, free admission, featuring renowned local artist JC Barnett III leading an interactive youth painting session, contact 765-438-2814 or 765-863-1025.
Celebrating KAA’s Permanent Art Collection, 6-9 p.m., 210 N. Main St., Kokomo, fundraiser, exhibit and silent auction, featuring special “guest artist” Mayor Tyler Moore, live jazz and refreshments.
48-hour Film Contest Screening, 7 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo, free admission, view the films created during Kokomo’s 2021 48-hour film contest.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Tecumseh Lodge 60th Annual Pow Wow, starts at 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 19, Tipton, featuring Native American dancing, singing, foods, authentic arts and crafts, traders, educational seminars and programs, visit www.tecumsehlodge.org or Tecumseh Lodge Education Group Facebook page.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Kokomo, enjoy the Art Marketplace, a Riverwalk Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Gingerbeard Man. Rain or shine.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Racing at Kokomo Speedway, all day, Kokomo Speedway, 10914 Cannonade Court, Vince Osman Championship and fireworks, for ticket info, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, will include “The Music of John Williams,” with Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Olympic Fanfare and more from Hollywood’s most celebrated composer, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
