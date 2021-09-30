Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
KHCPL Halloween Cake Decorating Contest, registration from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at khcpl.org under “Events,” pick up your kit between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, each kit will have a cake, frosting and some items to use to decorate the cake, pan and other ingredients will need to be provided, then email a photo to spurvis@khcpl.org by Oct. 25, three winners will be chosen for one child, teen and adult.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Off The Books, Episode 64: Partied to Death Episode 2, on Soundcloud or any other podcasting platform, adults and teens, listen to a chat about all things books and everything coming up at KHCPL.
Kokomo Art Center: Exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving, pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
Bake Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 1, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, bake steak, plus two sides and roll, cost is $12, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., for more info call 765-452-1521.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Rummage sale, South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be mini treasures available, as well as a bake and craft sale. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
Scarecrow Trail, West end of the Comet Trail, Greentown, come see the many delightful scarecrows, for $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite, the money helps the Greentown Libraries’ program funds, stop by the Teen/Adult Library on S. Harrison St., to pick up ballots, more information call 628-3534.
KHCPL Halloween Cake Decorating Contest, registration from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at khcpl.org under “Events,” pick up your kit between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, each kit will have a cake, frosting and some items to use to decorate the cake, pan and other ingredients will need to be provided, then email a photo to spurvis@khcpl.org by Oct. 25, three winners will be chosen for one child, teen and adult.
Straw Maze, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, free, families with kids, come explore the maze any time of the day.
Mini Treasures, Bake and Craft Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., something for everyone, for more information call 765-457-9357.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show: Quilts Along the Wildcat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, free parking, $8 admission fee for both entry days, food available on site, additional information on Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Show Facebook page, kokomopiecemakersquiltguildblog.org, or by email at kokomopiecemakers@gmail.com.
Kokomo Art Center: Exhibit artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 9, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo, Tammy specializes in oil painting, wood carving, pine needle basket weaving and photography, Bradley, an award-winning tattoo artist at Bohemian Tattoo Club, will exhibit oil acrylic and mixed media, stop by or call 765-437-2159 for an appointment.
Bake Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, bake steak, plus two sides and roll, cost is $12, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., for more info call 765-452-1521.
First Friday masquerade, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, show off your costume early with trick-or-treating throughout downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.