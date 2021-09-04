Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Tecumseh Lodge 60th Annual Pow Wow, starts at 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 19, Tipton, featuring Native American dancing, singing, foods, authentic arts and crafts, traders, educational seminars and programs, visit www.tecumsehlodge.org or Tecumseh Lodge Education Group Facebook page.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Kokomo, enjoy the Art Marketplace, a Riverwalk Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Gingerbeard Man. Rain or shine.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Racing at Kokomo Speedway, all day, 10914 Cannonade Court, Vince Osman Championship and fireworks, for ticket info, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, will include “The Music of John Williams,” with Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Olympic Fanfare and more from Hollywood’s most celebrated composer, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Circuit Maker Part 1: online classes with Creativebug, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
