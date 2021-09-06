Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Cricut Maker Part 1: Online classes with Creativebug, 6 p.m., teens and adults, learn how to create iron-on T-shirts, custom signs or any variety of craft, online classes found on YouTube or on KHCPL Facebook page.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Growing Readers Storytime To Go Kits, stop by while supplies last at any KHCPL location or bookmobile, helps children 3 to 5 improve literacy skills.
Wednesday
Indiana Land Use Summit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual workshop, hosted by Purdue Extension and Indiana Land Resources Council, attendees can choose from three concurrent sessions of nine presentations, registration at purdue.edu/conferences/INLandUseSummit2021.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills.
Book Discussions: “Lake of the Ozarks” by Bill Geist, 10 a.m. Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for adults, register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-457-3242.
Learn How to Build a Family Tree, starting at 2 p.m., virtual event on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, teens and adults, reference librarian Matthew Behnke will talk about eight ways to build a family tree.
Teens Get Artsy, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teens will be able to try different mediums and make all kinds of creations and will experiment with acrylic paint on canvas.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
