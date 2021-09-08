Today
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Indiana Land Use Summit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual workshop, hosted by Purdue Extension and Indiana Land Resources Council, attendees can choose from three concurrent sessions of nine presentations, registration at purdue.edu/conferences/INLandUseSummit2021.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills.
Book Discussions: “Lake of the Ozarks” by Bill Geist, 10 a.m. Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for adults, register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-457-3242.
Learn How to Build a Family Tree, starting at 2 p.m., virtual event on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, teens and adults, reference librarian Matthew Behnke will talk about eight ways to build a family tree.
Teens Get Artsy, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teens will be able to try different mediums and make all kinds of creations and will experiment with acrylic paint on canvas.
Digital Drivers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, complete a choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points towards 3D printed objects or playing time on video game consoles/VR headsets.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. Due to a scheduling conflict, the program will be held at the Performing Arts Center located at Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Performing will be Eastern Band, orchestra, starlets and Encore singers.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read Dreamers by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Indiana Land Use Summit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual workshop, hosted by Purdue Extension and Indiana Land Resources Council, attendees can choose from three concurrent sessions of nine presentations, registration at purdue.edu/conferences/INLandUseSummit2021.
Storywalk, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, bring your kids to read Tomie DePaola’s The Knight and the Dragon through the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, then stop in for a surprise.
Book Discussions: “Invisible Women” by Caroline Criado Perez, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for adults, register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-883-5112.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Off The Books: Episode 62: Escape Room by Megan Goldin, on Soundcloud or any other podcasting platform, adults and teens, listen to a chat about all things books and everything coming up at KHCPL.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Virtual Reality, 6 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of fifth through 8th graders, bring your kids to play on our Oculus Quest VR headset playing games such as Job Simulator, Beat Saber and more, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events,” or at 883-5112.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Eastern High School Performers, 7 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.