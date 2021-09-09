Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read Dreamers by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Indiana Land Use Summit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual workshop, hosted by Purdue Extension and Indiana Land Resources Council, attendees can choose from three concurrent sessions of nine presentations, registration at purdue.edu/conferences/INLandUseSummit2021.
Storywalk, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, bring your kids to read Tomie DePaola’s The Knight and the Dragon through the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, then stop in for a surprise.
Book Discussions: “Invisible Women” by Caroline Criado Perez, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for adults, register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 765-883-5112.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor classroom, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Off The Books: Episode 62: “Escape Room” by Megan Goldin, on Soundcloud or any other podcasting platform, adults and teens, listen to a chat about all things books and everything coming up at KHCPL.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., teens, come sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers.
Virtual Reality, 6 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, parents of fifth through 8th graders, bring your kids to play on our Oculus Quest VR headset playing games such as Job Simulator, Beat Saber and more, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events,” or at 883-5112.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. Due to a scheduling conflict, the program will be held at the Performing Arts Center located at Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Performing will be Eastern Band, orchestra, starlets and Encore singers.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storywalk: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to walk through the Children’s Services Department as you read Dreamers by Yuyi Morales, enjoy a treat when you finish.
Turn The Page Series: Episode 9, virtual program, teens and adults, Justin will read Catch-22 by Joseph Heller, find the link on KHCPL Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Best-Ever St. Charles Bazaar: Giant Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 58 W. Fifth Street, Peru, featured items include furniture, antiques, lamps, home décor, housewares, books, board games and much more.
Smiles For Vets, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family & Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, 5111 Clinton Drive, Kokomo, free day of dental care for Indiana veterans, for more information, to donate or volunteer, call 765-453-4369.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
