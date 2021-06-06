Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much at KHCPL South, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., teens and adults can drop by KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, to learn and practice sewing.
Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
