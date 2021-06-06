Today

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Sew Much at KHCPL South, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., teens and adults can drop by KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, to learn and practice sewing.

