In the late 1980s, then-Center Township Trustee Jean Lushin came up with the idea for a day shelter for homeless or near-homeless individuals in Kokomo.
So, the trustee began reaching out and gathering the support of local social service agencies, community leaders and volunteers, and he helped create a drop-in center in the winter of 1989.
Lushin might not have known it then, but he was essentially laying the foundation for what would eventually be known as Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc. (CAM).
At that time, trustees were not allowed to be payees for people.
That meant several residents were receiving an income, yet they were still homeless because they didn’t know how to properly handle their money.
That’s when Lushin turned to the churches, suggesting they come together to help create a local Payee Representative Program.
And so they did.
In fact, over 40 churches spanning many different denominations and faiths came together.
The Rev. Ruth Lawson was one of those people who helped take up Lushin’s cause.
“That was one reason why Jean Lushin said to have the churches take everything over,” she said. “He knew that if you pay your rent, you’re more likely to have a roof over your head. And he knew that it was important to help people manage their own money so that they wouldn’t fall behind.”
As part of the program — which still exists today — individuals can open up a checking account that requires two signatures. One of those signatures is from a CAM volunteer and the other is from the account holder. CAM then oversees that money and makes sure bills get paid on time.
And for approximately four years, in the basement of a little church on the corner of Jefferson and Union streets, incomes were being managed and lives were being changed all due to the vision of simply not wanting to see people fall through the cracks.
Flash forward to May 1993.
By that time, the Payee Representative Program had upward of 50 clients, and Lawson said the church basement was quickly becoming a hardship.
But then the group found its own building in the 200 block of North Market Street, and CAM was officially born.
Lawson became the nonprofit’s first executive director.
“Every community should have a CAM,” Lawson told the Tribune. “God has been with us from the very beginning of the movement.”
To illustrate that point, Lawson noted in the early years, she was afraid CAM would have to close because it had less than $100 in its treasury.
“I thought, ‘Oh, this is terrible,’” Lawson remembered. “We hardly got started, and we’d already have to close. But then this woman, who has now passed, brought in a check for $1,000. Her father had just died, and he wanted to give that particular money to CAM. That day showed us that this is God’s mission and not ours.”
And that’s how it’s been for the past 30 years, Lawson added.
“We never started any program that was already out there,” she said. “Any program we did was because it wasn’t being done, and those needs were not being met.”
In 2007, CAM established the Bill Hudson Project, which allowed working homeless men the opportunity to sleep at CAM’s facility for $5 a bed.
“It was for working men,” Lawson said. “With jobs, you can’t always be in at 7 p.m. At that time, that was one of the requirements at the Kokomo Rescue Mission is that you needed to be in by 7 p.m. So with the Bill Hudson Project, men just had to pay $5 a night to stay at CAM, and they still had the freedoms to be able to work their jobs in different hours than what was otherwise accommodating for them.”
And in 2009, CAM created its Family Hope Center, a shelter that allowed men, women and children the opportunity to stay together, another first of its kind for Kokomo back then.
“This is somebody’s child,” Lawson said, when asked why Kokomo residents should care about CAM. “This is somebody’s father, somebody’s mother. You don’t just become homeless. There are reasons that it comes to that.
“But we’re all children of God, and we’re all the same in God’s eyes,” Lawson continued. “If you look in the Bible, Jesus favored the poor. He always promoted the fact that we learn more by the poor than we do by the rich. God’s testimony is in his cup of cold water.”
Dennine Smith, CAM’s current executive director, agreed with Lawson.
In 2019, Smith took over the nonprofit’s top position after Lawson retired, and she’s helped continue the legacy ever since.
That included successfully overseeing a move to a new facility, located in the 600 block of North Union Street.
For around two years, the Union Street facility had served as a COVID-19 isolation shelter for the homeless or near-homeless population, operated by the county and in partnership with CAM.
Then, in May 2022, CAM officially began the process of transplanting its entire operation from its old Market Street facility to the new one on Union Street.
That includes CAM’s main offices, as well as its day and overnight men’s shelter, which houses around a dozen men.
And with the updated space came the opportunity to create even bigger impacts in the lives of others, Smith noted, which is CAM’s ultimate mission.
“I can’t describe how rewarding this is to be a part of,” Smith said. “It’s easy for me to make the connection when we’re talking about being the hands and feet of Jesus. We’re walking with people. We’re talking with people. We’re partnering with them so that they can meet the goals they have set for themselves.
“And it’s not really hard to connect the dots to see just how much CAM has influenced people’s lives,” Smith added. “You can see it every day. You can see how people have come to CAM for assistance, they get that assistance, and then their lives get changed. You can actually see that. And for me, that feeling of knowing I’m a part of that is truly indescribable.”
Though CAM continues to evolve in areas like programming and services, Smith said the nonprofit will never sway from the original mission that was set forth by a group of individuals in May 1993.
“One thing, and I think our board agrees on this, is that we want to empower people,” she said. “We don’t want to be in a situation or provide services to people and not make empowerment a piece of that. We want to lift people up so that they can take it the rest of the way. That’s who we are, and I think we’ve grown in that aspect over the last few years.”
Smith then smiled when asked about what makes CAM such an important piece of Kokomo’s puzzle.
“I believe that why we’re still here 30 years later is because of the hand of God, honestly, I believe that,” she said. “And we have been diligent in connecting with the community. Those partnerships are huge and so critical to our success. Community support is huge.
“CAM is meeting people’s needs, and we’re ultimately changing lives,” Smith added. “… This is a place where an individual can get a fresh start and a second chance. We’re about second chances. … And my hope is that that will always be a part of what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.