It was a celebration two years in the making.
After what Dennine Smith, executive director of Coordinated Assistance Ministries, called a ton of prayer, faith and partnership, the nonprofit organization earlier this week officially moved into its new home in the 600 block of North Union Street.
And as she addressed a gathering of staff, volunteers, community members and other local dignitaries Tuesday from the new facility’s community room, Smith could barely contain her excitement.
For almost three decades, CAM stood as a beacon of hope from its old home on North Market Street, providing resources and assistance to the area’s homeless or near-homeless population.
And while that facility served its purpose well, Smith noted that the organization had simply outgrown the structure.
In other words, she said, it was time for a much-needed change.
So, cue the new facility — located at 625 N. Union St. — which Smith said initially opened in May 2020 as a COVID-19 isolation shelter for the homeless or near-homeless population, operated by the county and in partnership with CAM.
The building remained in that capacity for the better part of two years.
Earlier this year, CAM officially began the process of transplanting their entire operation from their old Market Street facility to the new one on Union Street.
That includes CAM’s main offices, as well as its day and overnight men’s shelter, which houses around a dozen men.
“It’s been a journey, but it’s been a good one,” Smith told the Tribune shortly after Tuesday’s celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. “Because everything has just kind of lined up, it just feels like this was a divine pathway to where we are today.”
Smith added that the new facility’s training room, which she hopes will one day act as a sort of computer lab, will also provide countless opportunities she felt were lacking at the old location.
“I’d say this is going to be a major change,” she said. “… The training space for instance, we didn’t have that at the other place. We really want to use something like that as an opportunity for our clients who come and stay with us or even the ones who come to the drop-in center. It’ll be a place where they can learn different skills and maybe learn some things that will help empower them.
“We want to equip people,” Smith continued. “We want them to move forward so that they can make a difference and grow and use this place as a catapult to get to the next level. … This new building allows that to happen.”
William Gary, president of CAM’s board of directors, agreed with Smith, admitting that he sees the new building as a “fresh start” for the nonprofit.
“It’s going to be like a catalyst for this community and this area,” he said. “… It’s something you can’t see. What this facility will do is something that we won’t be able to see. It will provide shelter, but it will also provide security. I think it says to those people that come in those doors that the community cares. Sometimes people just need a hug, and that’s what this building will do. It will just be like a giant hug.”
Because in the end, CAM is hopefully just a stepping stone on the journey of life, Smith and Gary both noted, and the pair hopes that the new facility will be a safe haven for years to come.
“I think when you’re offering people hope, you’re also making them realize that they’re not forgotten,” Smith said. “It’s a feeling of, ‘We see you and the challenges you’re facing.’ I think when people know that other people sincerely care about what happens to them, it makes it a unique space for ministry. This place, I believe it really is a work of heart.”
