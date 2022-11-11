To commemorate Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week — which takes place from Nov. 14-18 — Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) is holding its virtual “5Ks for $5,000” fundraiser.
Each day, according to officials, a runner will complete a 3.1-mile run in honor of a segment of the homeless population they wish to support, with the fundraising goal each day being $1,000.
The categories for this year’s 5Ks are families, young and young adults, individuals in recovery, children and veterans, and on the day of each run, a video clip of each participant finishing their 5K will also be posted on the CAM Facebook page.
This year’s runners are Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore (Monday); Cheryl Parrot (Tuesday); Kokomo Fire Department Tom Abney (Wednesday); Kokomo Police Department Officer Samantha Raber (Thursday); and United States Air Force Veteran Anita Upchurch (Friday).
Officials are also encouraging the public to donate in support of the runner or runners of their choice to help them meet their fundraising goal, and the Community Foundation of Howard County will reportedly match each monetary gift given.
Sponsorships are also available in three categories:
The Faith category is $100-$249, with the Hope and Love categories being $250-$499 and then over $500, respectively.
Donations can be sent via PayPal to www.camhope.org or by mail to P.O. Box 523, Kokomo, IN 46903.
Next week’s activities also coincide with CAM’s open house, which takes place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, as well as their coat giveaway from 3-6 p.m. Friday.
CAM is located at 625 N. Union St.
