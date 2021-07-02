Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc. recently announced its founders day celebration and open house will be held July 12.
The event will kick off with a proclamation and program at 2 p.m., followed by an open house from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Attendees will get a chance to tour CAM's building at 625 N. Union St., Kokomo, as well as hear about the foundation of CAM and see what officials have planned for the future. In addition, the Rev. Ruth Lawson, founder of CAM, will be honored for her many years of service, according to a news release from Dennine Smith, CAM executive director.
CAM has been providing resources and assistance to Kokomo’s homeless population since May 1993. For more information, visit camhope.org.
