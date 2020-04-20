TORONTO (AP) — Canadians on Monday mourned the shocking rampage that left at least 18 dead in rural communities across Nova Scotia, after a gunman disguised as a police officer opened fire on people hunkered down in their homes, setting houses ablaze in the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history.
Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, also died in the weekend attack. Police did not provide a motive for the killings.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told a news conference Monday that police expect there to be more victims once they are able to comb through all the crime scenes, some of which were left in smoldering ruins. He said some of the victims knew Wortman and some didn't.
Leather said police teams were spread out at 16 crime scenes in central and northern Nova Scotia.
"We're relatively confident we've identified all the crime scenes. However we have unable to fully examine all the crime scenes," Leather said. "We have had five structure fires, most of those being residences, and we believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burnt to the ground."
The dead included a policewoman. Another officer was wounded by gunfire and was recovering at home, Leather said. Victims include Constable Heidi Stenvenson, a mother of two and 23-year veteran of the force, Lisa McCully, licensed practical nurse Heather O'Brien and continuing care assistant Kristen Beaton.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted how close-knit Nova Scotia is.
"The vast majority of Nova Scotians will have a direct link with one or more of the victims. The entire province and country is grieving right now as we come to grips with something that is unimaginable," Trudeau told an earlier news conference.
"The pandemic will prevent us from mourning together in person, but a vigil will be held virtually to celebrate the lives of the victims," Trudeau said, adding it would take place Friday night through a Facebook group.
Trudeau asked the media to avoid mentioning the name of the assailant or showing his picture.
"Do not give this person the gift of infamy," he said.
The rampage began late Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax, where police told residents overnight to lock their doors and stay in their basements. The town, like all of Canada, had been adhering to government advice to remain at home because of the coronavirus pandemic and most of the victims were inside their homes when the attack began.
Several bodies were later found inside and outside one house on Portapique Beach Road, the street where the suspect lived, authorities said.
Bodies were also found at several other locations within about a 50-kilometer (30-mile) area from the neighborhood where the shootings began, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.
Authorities said the suspected gunman wore a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.
"That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act," Leather said, adding that authorities believe he acted alone.
Leather, the police superintendent, said authorities were investigating whether the attack had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic but no link has been found so far.
