Candidates for the Howard County Commissioner seat talked Tuesday both about the positives of the community and what it needs to work on in the next few years.
Commissioner District One candidates Republican Jeff Lipinski and Democrat Lisa Washington participated in a nonpartisan candidate forum Tuesday night in Indiana University Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium where the two highlighted their priorities for the county’s administrators to tackle if elected.
Lipinski is a resident of Russiaville and longtime employee of the Kinsey Youth Center and 20-year Russiaville Town Council member. Washington has been a registered nurse for 30 years and has served as the executive director of the nonprofit Minority Health Alliance of Howard County, which seeks to provide education and improve health among minorities, since 2016. The winner of November’s election will replace Commissioner Paul Wyman, who announced in January that he would not be seeking reelection.
The forum, put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, the Kokomo Tribune and the League of Women Voters of Howard County Area, also featured candidates on the ballot for the four county council districts and county clerk, who were able to give a three-minute introduction and an elevator pitch to voters.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Howard County is the target for two 1,000-acre solar farm projects, one of which is now in the court system after the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the petition twice.
Both BZA meetings were attended by hundreds, so the topic of solar has been a controversial one to put it lightly.
The current commissioners approved late last year a solar ordinance that, unlike the county’s wind ordinance, is loose enough with its requirements that it’s economically viable for a company to operate a solar farm.
Lipinski called the law a “great ordinance” because of its protection for local property owners — the setback is 300 feet from any permanent structure larger than 250 square feet on the property of a non-participating landowner — and that it doesn’t completely shut off solar development from happening in Howard County.
“I think the most important thing about solar and wind is that it’s controlled locally,” Lipinski said. “Whether we want to admit it or not, solar, wind and renewable energy is coming to Indiana. … We’ve got to help people understand it and let them know that whether we want it or not, it’s coming.”
Washington said she was a proponent of renewable energy and said there are a lot of “positives,” but that it’s crucial for elected officials to listen to their constituents when it comes to big issues.
“I did hear the concerns from the Greentown citizens about (the proposed solar farm) so I think as a community we have to work together and listen to what everyone has to say,” Washington said.
TOP ISSUES TO ADDRESS
When asked about what issue(s) they intend to tackle if elected, Lipinski and Washington gave differing answers.
For Washington, she would like to first talk with the other commissioners to gauge where their priorities are. She added that she would like both the city and county to continue to look at the issues of food deserts and how public transportation could be improved.
With the closure of Marsh Supermarket on North Washington Street, much of the city’s northside is in a food desert, which is defined by the USDA as a neighborhood that has at least a fifth of residents living in poverty and a third living more than a mile from a supermarket in urban areas, or more than 10 miles in rural areas.
“Right now we know that’s a top concern in a particular area …” Washington said. “I think those are issues that we need to look at with a team approach.”
Lipinski, without hesitation, said the county’s biggest issue it’s currently facing is the overpopulation at the jail. Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher told the Howard County Council on Sept. 27 that the jail population was at 462, nearly 100 over its fixed-bed count of 364.
Lipinski stopped short of calling for a new jail and didn’t mention possibly expanding the jail, but did say that the county needs to look at alternatives than spending what would likely be a costly endeavor if a new jail is built or the old one is expanded upon.
“I do firmly believe that if we build it (a new jail), we will fill it,” Lipinski said. “So we need to look at alternatives and take care of the current situation. It’s not the sheriff’s problem. It’s not the judges’ problem. It’s a combination problem. We all have to look at it together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.