There is less than a week left until this year’s primary election, and local candidates for the Kokomo City Council have been busy trying to get the vote out.
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be choosing who will represent either the Democratic or Republican party in the November general election.
This year, the City Council, mayor’s seat and city clerk are up for grabs, for a total of 11 races.
That said, there’s only three contested primary races — all on the Republican ballot — as the Howard County Democratic Party did not field a candidate in any races except the at-large City Council.
Despite a total of five filing for the at-large races — two Democrats and three Republicans — all of them will advance to November because the three top vote getters in each party’s primary will advance.
The outcome of the three contested races is less certain.
Throwing some uncertainty into things is the fact that voter enthusiasm so far has been tepid.
There have been 225 people who voted in-person as of Tuesday, according to the Howard County Clerk’s office. That number doesn’t include mail-in ballots. How many will vote on election day is yet to be seen, but county officials are expecting low voter turnout.
No matter how many voters come out, candidates in the contested races have been spending thousands this year to get their name and ideas out there.
District 1
Republicans Dave Capshaw and Jason Acord are on the Republican ballot for city’s first district, which covers the city’s north side.
Capshaw, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and former Kokomo firefighter, is the incumbent and, in June 2022, was chosen in a local Republican caucus after Acord resigned because it was found Acord did not actually live in the district.
Capshaw says he’s committed to serving the city’s north side, an area he’s lived in for nearly all his life.
In an interview with the Tribune, Capshaw said the primary complaint he’s heard from district one residents is the amount of blighted properties.
“Their desire is for the city to either help the homeowners bring them up to acceptable standards or tear them down,” Capshaw said. “We have really good code enforcement, and they’re doing a good job, but I would continue to bring those concerns to the forefront.”
He said he supports the initiative taken by community leaders in trying to find a national grocery store brand to fill the food desert that covers a portion of the city’s first district and the downtown area. He’d also like to see the administration repave the district’s streets and alleyways as much as the budget allows.
Capshaw has spent modestly on his campaign. From Jan. 1 to April 7, he has raised $2,960, spending $1,624 of that, according to campaign finance reports. The vast majority of his campaign funds have come from two large donations — one $1,000 donation from Committee to Elect Mike Karickhoff and a $1,000 loan Capshaw made to his campaign.
Capshaw’s campaign expenditures have largely gone toward buying campaign yard signs. He spent $1,179 to Sign Rocket, a Minneapolis-based custom yard sign company.
Now living in district one after the recent redistricting, Acord, a depot manager/ tech for Nuco2, seeks to return to the City Council, running on an anti-establishment platform and promising not be a “rubber stamp” for what he calls a “mismanaged” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore administration.
“District one has been neglected for decades, and it’s been neglected by this administration as well,” Acord said.
Acord said he, too, supports the initiative taken by community leaders in trying to end the city’s food deserts. He would also like to see more attention given by the city to resurface roads and demolish blighted properties in district one, as well as for the city to bring back the ambulance service so response times for a medic can be quicker.
In addition, Acord said he will push for transparency in city finances and operations.
“I’m the only one in this election that has no ties to the city,” he said. “The nepotism and favoritism for the last five generations is coming (home) to roost.”
According to campaign finance disclosure, Acord’s campaign committee, Friends to Elect Jason Acord, has raised and spent exactly $0 for his campaign as of April 7.
District 5
Two Republicans — Kara Kitts-McKibben and Greg Davis — are vying for the party nomination for the city’s fifth district, which is made up of south and southwest Kokomo, excluding Indian Heights
Kitts-McKibben, a Kokomo High School graduate and local hair stylist, is in her first term as an at-large councilwoman. During her time on the City Council, she has pushed for increasing public safety employment, increasing amenities at Jackson Morrow Park and help creating the city’s Ordinance Bureau, which has streamlined the process of collecting fines the city levies.
If chosen in the primary and reelected in the November general election, Kitts-McKibben, whose husband is a Kokomo firefighter, told the Tribune she would continue to push for more amenities at Jackson Morrow Park, including restrooms, a pickleball court, splash pad, disc golf and a playground geared toward those with disabilities, more staffing at the Kokomo Police and Fire departments and continued infrastructure improvements.
“The city as a whole still has a long way to go with our first responders,” Kitts-McKibben said. “Focus needs to be placed on manpower, upgrading and replacing aging equipment and boosting wages that are in line with comparable cities.
“I intend to address these issues by pushing for a budget that will not only provide the departments with enough funds to allow them to catch up to the current size of Kokomo but one that will be prepared for the upcoming growth of our industry and population.”
Kitts-McKibben has received the endorsement of the UAW Howard County CAP, the Indiana AFL-CIO and the Carpenter’s Union Local 615. As of April 7, she’s raised more than $9,500 for her campaign, $5,000 of which came from the Indiana UAW Cap. One other notable campaign contribution — $200 — came from Moore for Mayor, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s campaign committee.
Davis is currently the fifth district’s councilman after being chosen by a party caucus in August 2021 after former councilwoman Cindy Sanders suffered a stroke and resigned. Davis worked for the Kokomo Police Department for 32 years and is now the executive director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, a local nonprofit that offers Christian-based marriage and family counseling.
While Davis said district five has been “blessed” with improvements to Jackson Morrow Park, reconstruction of Center Road and the repaving of roads and installation of sidewalks near and around Indiana University Kokomo, he said he would like to see the city continue infrastructure improvements in the district. That means road resurfacing and the installation of sidewalks on the stretch of South Lafountain near Southway Boulevard and Community Hospital Regional Health.
“I’m watching people walking in the street all the time,” Davis said. “And the reason for that is because they got nowhere to go. So we need the continuation of that (sidewalks).”
Davis said he, too, supports increasing the employment numbers at the Kokomo Police and Fire departments. He also stressed the city needs a long-term plan when it comes to replacing city equipment and how to deal with the city’s new housing shortage.
“With the addition of people, addition of housing and on and on and on, we’ve got to have a long-range plan,” Davis said. “What does that look like? Does that require more fire stations? Probably. Does that require more manpower? Potentially.”
Davis has received the endorsements of fellow councilman Tom Miklik, Ray Collins, Roger Stewart, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Indiana State Representative Heath VanNatter.
As of April 7, Davis has raised $9,800. Notable campaign contributions include $200 from Moore for Kokomo and a $1,000 donation from Friends for Karickhoff.
District 6
Kokomo’s sixth district, which covers the city’s far northwest side, has two Republicans — Crystal Sanburn and Kevin Summers — vying for the party nomination.
Sanburn, executive director of Cross America, has never held a political office before, but she did serve 12 years on the Kokomo School Board. That experience has given her the collaboration skills, Sanburn says, needed to be a productive City Council member.
“I think it’s important that we hear everyone’s thoughts and ideas about every issue that comes across the table, we talk in-depth about it and everyone understands what we’re voting for,” Sanburn said.
In an interview with the Tribune, Sanburn pitched herself as a person who may disagree with others from time to time but will always strive to work with both the City Council and city administration.
“How can we work together in a way that’s positive?” she said. “We may not always agree, and we shouldn’t always agree because we’re different types of people. But how can we agree to disagree in a way where we can still move forward? That’s the most important part.”
Sanburn said the sixth district’s biggest issues include needing more retail shopping. She said that need will only grow as StarPlus Energy begins operation and more and more people visit Championship Park.
Among endorsements she’s received are from former Howard County commissioners Paul Wyman and Brad Bagwell, Miklik and retired Kokomo Police Chief Tom Dinardo.
As of April 7, her campaign has raised more than $9,500. Major campaign contributions include $3,000 from Terry Merrell, co-owner of Merrell Brothers; $250 from Tyler Moore; $200 from Wyman; and $500 from Marty Stout.
Summers is a retired Kokomo Police Department officer and former two-term city councilman (first as a Republican, then a Democrat) and was one of the Democratic primary mayoral candidates in 2019. Summers, who now works as an officer in the Indiana University Kokomo Police Department, has stressed public safety during his campaign.
Specifically, he focused on the need for the city to continue bolstering staffing levels at the police and fire departments.
“I know that staffing is still an issue at KPD,” Summers said. “I’d like to see more officers on our street. I know we need it because I’ve worked there. … I’ll commend the (Moore) administration for climbing back up there, but I still think it’s too small for a community of our size, especially since we’ve annexed years back.”
Summers told the Tribune that he would also like to see the police department increase the amount of school resource officers at Kokomo School Corporation.
That, Summers said, would allow the SROs the ability to work fewer schools, resulting in shorter response times if anything would happen, and they were needed.
“Time is valuable when you have a crisis, and you get more frequent visibility at that school as well,” Summers said.
Restarting the city’s ambulance service is something Summers said he would also like to see the city work toward and would be something he would support if put in a city budget.
As of April 7, Summers’ campaign has raised more than $10,300. Notable campaign contributions include $1,000 from Scott Pitcher, owner of Fortune Companies Inc.; $200 from Erik’s Chevrolet and $5,000 from the Indiana UAW CAP.
