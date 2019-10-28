Five political yard signs were vandalized with hate symbols Friday night.
Swastiskas were painted on signs for Kokomo mayoral candidate Abbie Smith, all in the area of Indian Hills. Smith said those vandalized reached out to her campaign online to report the signs.
“Onward,” Smith wrote in a statement regarding the incident on Friday night. She said she won’t allow the hateful symbols to be a distraction to her campaign for the Nov. 5 election.
“I’m disappointed but motivated,” she said. “In saying that, I don’t mean to dismiss this. Hate is never OK, and this is a distraction that won’t work. There is work to be done.”
Smith said she thinks people forget how actions and words hurt others.
“Think about being the person that woke up with that in their yard. Online, people say things that they would never say to each others’ face. Remember we are all actual human beings living in the same city, wanting to live our lives,” she said. “What’s most disappointing is a lack of denouncing hateful behavior online. I am never OK with hate speech, harassing or belittling anyone, no matter what who it is.”
Howard County Republicans posted a statement on their Facebook page after the incident became public, but did not acknowledge the vandalism specifically.
“The political process is a battle of ideas; many of which are very close to our hearts. When someone disagrees with something we are so passionate about, it is easy to let our frustrations spill out on one another. Use your voice. Speak up. Please do so with respect for each other and our differences. Promote your favorite candidate and his or her platform instead of tearing down one another,” the statement said.
Opposing mayoral candidate Tyler Moore shared the Howard County Republicans’ post with a comment.
“My team and I have always supported this position and, again, applaud our local GOP leadership for taking this stance. Hate and violence NEVER have a place in ANY climate — political or not. Thank you to those who will help us share this message,” he wrote.
Steve Geiselman, vice chairman of the Howard County Democratic Party, said in an email that the vandalism was, “clearly the work of a few deluded vandals.” He went on to say this has only happened to Democratic signs, and he called for Republican Party officials to regularly denounce hateful attacks.
“Its time for the Republican Party to stand up and take accountability for the hate that they allow to fester,” he wrote in the email. “We’re talking about vile, hateful personal attacks on our Democratic candidates found almost daily on social media. If they truly want this to end in our city, then they need to call out the attacks that lead to this each time and every time.”
This is not the first time Kokomo has dealt with racist insignia spray-painted on political signs.
Just three years ago, in October 2016, during another heated election season, residents on North Purdum Street were disgusted to find that signs supporting Democratic Party candidates had “KKK” sprayed over each sign in silver paint.
Also spray-painted was a truck with “KKK” on the driver and passenger doors, as well as on the hood of the car. The vehicle had the words “Get out” on the windshield of the car, said a resident living in the predominantly black neighborhood. Overall, the racist vandalism affected at least seven properties.
Democratic Party officials said at the time that residential front doors, gates, a car and even an enclosed trailer were spray-painted with racist messages and threats, most of which referenced the Ku Klux Klan. Police said a street sign was also vandalized.
A Kokomo resident, Knikia Billingsley, described pulling up to see the signs in her yard vandalized as “like a cross was burning in my yard.”
After the vandalism was discovered, Kokomo police contacted the FBI and ordered targeted patrols on the city’s northeast side. No one has been caught in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.